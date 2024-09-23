Vacant commercial building burns down in West Los Angeles

Defensive firefighting efforts and controlled demolition of a vacant two-story commercial building in West Los Angeles will continue through Tuesday morning.

Stubborn flames are burning deep within the tons of smoldering debris created by the fire in the 53,500 square foot building, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Bulldozers and other heavy mechanized equipment are at the scene to assist in strategic demolition and physical hazard abatement, Humphrey said.

Firefighters were sent to the 2000 block of South Bundy Drive, near Olympic Boulevard, about 6:15 a.m. Monday, Humphrey said.

The firefighters went into a defensive mode outside the building, and were working to prevent the flames from spreading to other nearby structures, including a hardware store, Humphrey told City News Service.

"Well coordinated and methodical efforts continue to fully extinguish deeply entrenched pockets of stubborn flames throughout the vacant and boarded 53,500-square-foot two-story commercial building, the site of previous fires, that has sustained severe structural damage from today's blaze," Humphrey said in a statement late Monday morning.

"Though no injuries have been reported, and no escalating or off-site hazard identified, pursuant to protocol, an LAFD Hazardous Materials team and Department of Building & Safety inspector have assessed the location, and environmental officials have been notified of the firefighting efforts and controlled demolition related to the unstable structure," Humphrey's statement said.

All lanes on Bundy Drive between Olympic Boulevard and La Grange Avenue is expected to remain closed until firefighters complete their operation.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.