West Hollywood residents plagued by naked, screaming, homeless people

Locals near a certain corner in West Hollywood are getting frustrated with what some say is a worsening problem - homeless encampments, drug use, even naked people screaming in the middle of the day.

Neighbors say this particular lot has just become a magnet for people experiencing homelessness. And it's really starting to affect the people who live on the surrounding streets here in West Hollywood.

Others that FOX 11 talked to were very quick to point out that what's happening here is also happening in places all over Los Angeles County.

"It's an odd thing to get used to… or like be forced to get used to," said Devun Burt with Buzzed Barbers.

But many say it's just the new reality for this alley and parking lot on Santa Monica Boulevard and La Jolla Avenue - homeless encampments, blatant drug use and nudity.

"It's a little much. To the point where my clients are like, 'I don't want to park there," Burt said.

Burt says some clients have walked out to scenes they can't unsee.

"A party, a group of three, you know… pleasing each other, jerking off. And he had to like kind of break them up and be like,'guys, this is this is my car. Can I have my car back?'"

"This is daytime. This is 2 p.m."

On Monday evening, Narcan was visible in an abandoned shopping cart in the lot. Locals say they're most upset by the screaming.

"I don't know. I think it happens, like, sometimes even during the day," Artur said.

Artur says his car has been broken into, and his neighbors have reported naked people sleeping on their lawns. It's gotten to the point where he says he's kind of used to it.

"If you leave like, if you're throwing away a couch, and you leave the couch outside the building, they'll sleep on it," he said.

Locals point out that the alleyway has a history within the gay community, but that what's happening here now speaks to bigger issues plaguing all of LA County.

"I mean, I can go to Sunset on a Saturday night and see naked, not homeless people. So, again, it's really a matter of perspective," said longtime resident Jeremy.

Jeremy says West Hollywood is actually getting it right when it comes to dealing with issues like homelessness.

"There's a lot of nonviolent, non-police services that are able to engage with people that are experiencing homelessness here. There is an adequate amount of sheriff activity, but it's not being, you know, over the top. Like, I really think that West Hollywood has found a balance and I hope these people are able to find a way off the street," he said.

FOX 11 talked with a sergeant with the West Hollywood Sheriff's Department. He said the deputies are patrolling this area 24/7, and they always respond to calls from the public.