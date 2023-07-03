This California city now has the nation's highest minimum wage
LOS ANGELES - The city of West Hollywood is now home to the nation's highest minimum wage.
The city now requires businesses to pay workers at least $19.08.
Previously, the minimum wage was $17 for employers with 50 employees or fewer and $17.50 for employers with at least 50 employees. The rate was $18.35 for hotel employers.
The new rate is in effect through June 30, 2024 when it will increase again by the Consumer Price Index (CPI-W) adjustment.
Earlier this year, the state-wide California minimum wage increased to $15.50 per hour for all employer sizes.
However, employers in at least 30 cities - including Los Angeles, Santa Monica and West Hollywood - pay a higher minimum wage than the state.