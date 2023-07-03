Expand / Collapse search

This California city now has the nation's highest minimum wage

West Hollywood
The city now requires businesses to pay workers at least $19.08, up from $18.35.

LOS ANGELES - The city of West Hollywood is now home to the nation's highest minimum wage. 

The city now requires businesses to pay workers at least $19.08. 

Previously, the minimum wage was $17 for employers with 50 employees or fewer and $17.50 for employers with at least 50 employees. The rate was $18.35 for hotel employers. 

The new rate is in effect through June 30, 2024 when it will increase again by the Consumer Price Index (CPI-W) adjustment.

Earlier this year, the state-wide California minimum wage increased to $15.50 per hour for all employer sizes.

However, employers in at least 30 cities - including Los Angeles, Santa Monica and West Hollywood - pay a higher minimum wage than the state.


 