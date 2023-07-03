This California city now has the nation's highest minimum wage

The city of West Hollywood is now home to the nation's highest minimum wage.

The city now requires businesses to pay workers at least $19.08.

Previously, the minimum wage was $17 for employers with 50 employees or fewer and $17.50 for employers with at least 50 employees. The rate was $18.35 for hotel employers.

The new rate is in effect through June 30, 2024 when it will increase again by the Consumer Price Index (CPI-W) adjustment.

Earlier this year, the state-wide California minimum wage increased to $15.50 per hour for all employer sizes.

However, employers in at least 30 cities - including Los Angeles, Santa Monica and West Hollywood - pay a higher minimum wage than the state.



