West Hills teen still in hospital 5 weeks after he was shot protecting friends; no arrests made

A West Hills teen is still in the hospital more than five weeks after he was shot during an attempted robbery in Winnetka, and police are still searching for the shooter.

Jesse Trafton was with a group of his friends in Winnetka on Oct. 29, when a group of four or five people in ski masks came up to them. The 16-year-old said the group tried to rob them, and when he pushed back, they shot him.

"My heart races when I think about the situation," Trafton said.

His father, Eric Trafton said his son "ultimately, he went to defend his friend. I mean I told him from the start of this, he's a superhero."

Jesse said the whole situation was chaotic, saying that he pushed the would be thief became "I didn't want my friend to get hurt." That's when the thief pulled out a gun. Jesse said he pushed them again, and that's when he was shot.

"I was instantly afraid that my life was over and I would not be able to walk," Jesse said. "My legs are starting to feel a little better. I'm still in my wheelchair and months away from any sort of recovery and I'm real helpless."

Through weeks of surgeries, treatments, CT scans and therapy, Jesse says he can still remember that night "like it was yesterday. It's still fresh in my mind. It's hard to sleep sometimes."

And then there are the physical reminders, like the wheelchair, his scars and the braces he has to wear.

"They (the bullets) went through my pancreas, my kidney, my spleen and nicked my back… broke my back."

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department said no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, and that they're still investigating.

"I'm just really concerned they're never going to find these people," Jesse said. "It's made me a wreck. I feel moments of despair. I've broken down a lot."

He said his parents haven't left his side, and he really appreciates their support. Hours before FOX 11 spoke with him, he needed his parents' support.

"His attitude this morning was very negative," said Jesse's mom Amanda Trafton. "It was, 'I hate my life. This shouldn't be my life.' And it shouldn't be, but it is."

The Trafton family is raising money for Jesse's medical bills. More information on that fundraiser can be found by tapping or clicking here.