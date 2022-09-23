Weekend closure of freeway connectors to WB 10 Freeway from Southbound 5 Freeway, Westbound Route 60

A closure of freeway connectors over the weekend could disrupt your typical route.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) on Friday announced that the Southbound 5 Freeway connector to Westbound 10 Freeway and the Westbound State Route 60 connector to Westbound 10 Freeway are scheduled to be closed Friday night, Saturday night and until 2 p.m. Sunday for repair work.

Detours will be provided for motorists.

The closures are scheduled as follows:

Friday, Sept. 23, at 7:00 p.m. to Saturday, Sept. 24, at 6:00 a.m., and

Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7:00 p.m. to Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2:00 p.m.

The closures also will block access to the Westbound I0 Freeway off-ramp to Santa Fe Avenue and Mateo Street.

During the scheduled closure times, travelers can check for updates by visiting Caltrans’ QuickMap at QuickMap.dot.ca.gov.

Caltrans also posts updated information when available on Twitter at @CaltranDist7 or, for those without a Twitter account, at https://twitter.com/CaltransDist7.