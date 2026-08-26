Waymo launches new Ojai electric vans in Los Angeles

The Brief Waymo has introduced a new fleet of all-electric Ojai vans on Los Angeles roadways alongside its existing Jaguar I-PACE sedans. The new vehicles feature upgraded passenger amenities, expanded interior space, and voice assistance powered by Google Gemini. The fleet expansion comes amid local concerns regarding traffic congestion, autonomous vehicle stalls, and depot noise in neighborhoods like Santa Monica, Westchester, and Ladera Heights.



Hundreds of Waymo vehicles are currently deployed across Los Angeles, with a growing number of the Ojai vans joining the active fleet. The new vans utilize the same core autonomous technology as the sedans, paired with several key vehicle upgrades.

What we know:

The Ojai vans feature updated interior layouts designed to improve the rider experience, including expanded trunk space, larger screens, more legroom, lay-flat floors, and wide-opening doors to facilitate easier entry and exit.

In addition to physical enhancements, the fleet includes the integration of Google Gemini. Passengers can interact with the system via voice commands to ask real-time questions during their ride, such as inquiring about nearby coffee shops or checking game schedules for the Dodgers.

Waymo representatives noted that rider feedback helped shape the vehicle's features and design.

Local perspective:

The rollout of the expanded fleet comes as local residents continue to voice concerns regarding Waymo's operations in residential areas. Recent neighborhood reports in Westchester and Ladera Heights highlighted incidents of autonomous vehicles stopping and waiting in front of private homes while waiting to be hailed. In downtown Los Angeles, operational malfunctions led to traffic delays when dozens of Waymo vehicles blocked street lanes.

Local frustration has also extended to the company's charging infrastructure. Last month, a Santa Monica Superior Court judge ordered two Waymo charging stations to cease overnight operations after neighborhood residents reported significant sleep disruptions caused by late-night noise, lights, and depot staff.

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Waymo stated that it uses community feedback to improve fleet performance and noted ongoing efforts with local officials to reduce noise levels at its depots.

The new Ojai vans are accessible via the Waymo app and are priced at the same rate as rides in the Jaguar I-PACE fleet.