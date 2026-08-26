Port Hueneme man made 'deliberate decision' to use car as weapon in fatal attack on teen cyclists, DA says

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The Brief Samuel Matthew Rocha, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for intentionally striking a group of teenage bicyclists with his vehicle in Port Hueneme, killing 16-year-old Pedro Valdez. The April 19, 2021 attack injured four other teens and followed a separate violent incident just 11 minutes earlier, where Rocha battered two people at a laundromat and struck an employee with his car. Rocha remains held without bail and faces a maximum sentence of 27 years to life in state prison when he is sentenced on October 27.



A Ventura County man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for intentionally using his vehicle to hit a group of teenage bicyclists in Port Hueneme, an attack that killed 16-year-old Pedro Valdez and injured four other minors.

What we know:

The incident happened on April 19, 2021, when Rocha engaged in a series of violent attacks using his Lexus sedan in Port Hueneme, according to the district attorney's office.

Officials said just eleven minutes before targeting the cyclists, Rocha battered a man and a woman at a local laundromat and deliberately ran over an employee in the parking lot, an act recorded on surveillance cameras.

Shortly afterward, Rocha drove to the intersection of Pleasant Valley and Ventura roads, where he targeted seven teenage bicyclists, according to authorities.

He struck five of the riders, killing 16-year-old Pedro Valdez and injuring four other minors, two of whom suffered serious injuries.

Following the collision, Rocha took off.

A witness trailed the Lexus to a nearby apartment complex belonging to Rocha's mother, where responding officers from the Port Hueneme Police Department took him into custody.

In April, a jury convicted Rocha of four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of battery, alongside a special allegation of causing great bodily injury, though they deadlocked on the remaining counts.

Rocha’s recent guilty plea to second-degree murder resolves the case's outstanding charges.

Senior Deputy District Attorneys Richard Simon and Craig Gardner emphasized that the conviction holds Rocha accountable for his deliberate decision to use a car as a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

The official record does not disclose a motive for why Rocha targeted the individuals at the laundromat or the group of young bicyclists.

It's also unknown whether Rocha had any prior relationship or contact with Pedro Valdez or any of the other victims before the attacks occurred.

What they're saying:

Senior Deputy District Attorney Richard Simon spoke on the impact of the guilty plea and the actions of the defendant.

"Rocha made the deliberate decision to use his vehicle as a weapon, killing 16-year-old Pedro Valdez and injuring four other young bicyclists," Simon said. "This conviction holds him accountable and brings a measure of justice to Pedro, his family, and the other victims."

What's next:

Rocha is scheduled to be sentenced on October 27.

He remains in custody without bail and faces a maximum penalty of 27 years to life in state prison.