Tupac Shakur murder trial: Graphic autopsy photos shown as witnesses testify

The Brief Testimony enters its third day in the Las Vegas trial of Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur. Jurors viewed graphic autopsy photos and casino brawl footage during day two, prompting some of Shakur’s family members to step out of the courtroom. Unwilling witness James McDonald declared himself hostile on the stand, while former security official Reggie Wright Jr. detailed rising rivalries leading to the shooting.



Day three of the trial of Duane "Keffe D" Davis resumes Wednesday with a half-day of testimony.

Davis, 63, has pleaded not guilty to orchestrating the fatal 1996 Las Vegas drive-by shooting of rap icon Tupac Shakur, with his defense attorney calling the prosecution's narrative "fiction."

What we know:

Dr. Lisa Gavin, a forensic pathologist for Clark County, testified that Shakur suffered three gunshot wounds, including one that caused his lung to bleed and collapse before it was surgically removed.

Jurors were shown MGM Grand casino surveillance footage of Shakur’s entourage beating Davis' nephew, Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, a fight prosecutors allege triggered the retaliatory drive-by shooting hours later.

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James McDonald, a former affiliate of the Mob Piru Bloods gang who worked security for Death Row Records, testified under court order but refused to answer questions about the night of the shooting, explicitly asking to be treated as a hostile witness.

Additionally, former security contractor Reggie Wright Jr. testified that security had been doubled after Shakur released the diss track "Hit 'Em Up," though Shakur ultimately had only one guard with him on the night he was shot.

What we don't know:

The exact order and identity of the witnesses scheduled to take the stand during Wednesday's half-day session remain unclear.

It's also uncertain whether Marion "Suge" Knight will ultimately testify, as Knight is listed on the prosecution's witness list but has stated he will not cooperate if forced onto the stand.

What they're saying:

Shakur's cousin, Zayd Akinyela, explained his decision to remain in court during the autopsy presentation by sharing that he feels the details help the grief process, adding that the family has been waiting 30 years to grieve properly and gain personal closure.

During his tense appearance on the stand, witness James McDonald directly addressed the court and reporters regarding his unwillingness to revisit thirty-year-old events, stating that he is aware of "a lot of things people haven't talked about, but today isn't one of them," and noting outside court that he was "not going to send another Black man to prison."

Meanwhile, former security officer Reggie Wright Jr. directly addressed long-standing rumors when asked by prosecutors if he had anything to do with the killing, responding, "requesting total denial, absolutely not."

What's next:

Court proceedings resume Wednesday at 1 p.m. for a planned half-day of witness testimony in Las Vegas.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.