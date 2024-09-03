Want to beat the heat at the beach? Don't go in the water at these beaches, officials warn

People in LA County looking to beat the sweltering heat were warned Tuesday to avoid 10 area beaches due to high bacteria levels.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's warning cautioned people not to swim, surf or play in ocean waters at these locations:

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey , entire swim area;

Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach, entire swim area;

Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove, entire swim area;

Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps;

Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove, 100 yards up and down the coast from the Paradise Cove Pier;

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro , entire swim area;

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu , 100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon;

Santa Monica Pier, 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier;

Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach, entire swim area, and

Pena Creek at Las Tunas County Beach, 100 yards in each directionof the outfall.

The health department said those locations were found to have bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662. A map of impacted locations and more information is available at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.