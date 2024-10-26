Voting centers open across LA County

More than 100 vote centers will open across Los Angeles County Saturday for residents to cast their ballots in the Nov. 5 election.

Early voting has already been under way, with residents able to return their ballots by mail or at drop boxes, but beginning Saturday, 122 vote center locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Residents can find the nearest vote center online at locator.lavote.gov. Residents can visit any vote center, regardless of where they live in the county. People can cast their vote in person at the centers, or drop off their mail-in ballot.

On Nov. 2, all 648 vote centers across the county will open, also operating from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Nov. 5, the vote centers will all be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"The ballot in this election is extensive and includes contests and candidates from the neighborhood and local levels through state offices, measures, and federal representatives," according to the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office. "Voters are encouraged to review their ballots carefully and vote early."

Residents who missed the registration deadline for the election but still want to vote can visit a vote center and complete a conditional voter registration form and cast a ballot. The ballot will be held until the voter's eligibility is confirmed.