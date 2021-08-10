Volunteer High School in Tennessee on lockdown after reported ‘emergency situation’

An "emergency situation" reported Tuesday morning at a high school in Tennessee prompted a heavy police presence and brief lockdown of multiple area schools.

Volunteer High School, located in Church Hill in northeastern Tennessee, was on lockdown and students were later evacuated to the nearby National Guard Armory.

Officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office told WVLT-TV that police received reports of a person carrying a gun at the high school campus around 8 a.m. local time, prompting the lockdown.

A screengrab from a video shows law enforcement on Aug. 10, 2021, at Volunteer High School in Church Hill, Tennessee. (Credit: Rhonda Lawson via Storyful)

A Facebook post by the Hawkins County School District asked residents to stay clear of the area to allow law enforcement and emergency personnel to access the area. Parents were asked to pick up students at the National Guard Armory and avoid calling 911 unless of an emergency.

The district said several other schools were also briefly locked down "out of an abundance of caution," which has since been lifted.

Tuesday was the district’s first full day of school, according to a calendar posted online. Students attended classes Monday but only for a half-day.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.