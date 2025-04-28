Cat killer protest in Santa Ana turns violent, wrong house attacked

The Brief 45-year-old Alejandro Oliveros Acosta was arrested for felony animal cruelty after allegedly killing multiple cats in the neighborhood. Residents say he used a need to inject a substance into one of the cats, and another resident found their cat hanging from a tree. Detectives served a search warrant at his home where they found evidence linking him to the crimes.



A vigil to honor the cats murdered by an alleged cat serial killer in Santa Ana turned violent and chaotic Sunday as activists were determined to find him.

The suspect, 45-year-old Alejandro Oliveros Acosta, allegedly confessed to the crimes to police. He was arrested, then released on bail on Thursday.

During Sunday night's vigil, the crowd surrounded both sides of a house across the street from Oliveros Acosta's home, believing it was the home of his brother, and demanding he come out. Children were seen inside the home across the street as activists broke windows.

One activist even pepper-sprayed the man who lives there, who told FOX 11 he is not Oliveros Acosta's brother, but rather Oliveras Acosta is related to his brother-in-law. He said he has not seen Oliveros Acosta since his arrest.

Some in the crowd did try to calm things down and admitted they felt uncomfortable with the chaotic turn of events.

"We did expect a vigil. We thought it was going to be peaceful, but it did get a little violent here today," one person said.

"I don't think it needs to be like this. I think it should have remained a vigil… I knew it'd be a protest, but I didn't think I'd get violent. I don't think anybody should be touching property," another said.

It took more than an hour for Santa Ana police to arrive at the home.

The man who was inside did not want to be identified but showed FOX 11 the damage, saying his young children were terrified inside, and he reiterated he has had no contact with the accused cat serial killer.

Even after police declared it an unlawful assembly, they continued to chant outside the house and accuse the residents of being complicit in the murder of animals.

Police moved in about 30 minutes later.

"The peaceful protesting wasn't so peaceful. They're scaring kids here. It's scaring the whole family. There are kids, seven kids in this house. Two little babies, one that is autistic. You know, breaking our fences… pepper spraying us for no reason. If you did what you did, I didn't know anything about it. You know, when we found out, we were shocked," the resident said.

Other neighbors told FOX 11 they believe their cats may have been victims of Oliveros Acosta, and are planning to report those missing cats to police.

Other neighbors are concerned for their safety. There is one man who says he has the same pickup truck as Oliveras Acosta, so he's worried that some of the activists may confuse him with the actual suspect.