OC residents say Santa Ana man is intentionally killing their cats

The Brief Several residents in Santa Ana and Westminster say a man is reportedly killing their cats for no reason. Police are investigating the matter.



Some cat owners in Orange County are banding together to help apprehend a man they say is responsible for killing multiple cats.

Santa Ana and Westminster police departments are investigating.

What we know:

The neighborhood app NextDoor is blowing up with comments, surveillance pictures and videos dating back to October of a guy residents call ‘the cat killer.’

"I saw this same man grab her neighbor's cat, inject it with a needle and some sort of substance. And she saw him and she yelled, hey at him to get his attention. He got up and ran, jumped in his truck and left. And from what we know that cat died, and the owner went and put in a police report,"

FOX 11's Hailey Winslow visited the man's Santa Ana house and asked him if he knew anything about the cats, but he denied any wrongdoing and ran behind his gate. His neighbors, afraid to go on camera, say they've seen it first-hand.

What they're saying:

"Our neighbor next door was the one that saw him kill a kitten. She is worried. She says that she's found cans of food up in front of her house," one resident said.

"I've had him since he was a baby. I bottle-fed him. He's seven years old. So he's with me all the time. He's been with me since a few weeks old. I don't know what he might've done to my cat," said Santa Ana resident Jennifer Corrales.

"We are devastated, you know, just to think about what this man did to her. You know, every time we think about it, we sit down and we cry, you know, because your pets become like a part of your family," added Edith Fuentes.

One resident reported finding their cat hanging from a tree.

Some of the police reports date back to two years ago.

If you know anything or want to submit an anonymous tip, you can call 1-855-tip-OCCS.