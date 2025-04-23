Man arrested for allegedly killing multiple cats in Santa Ana neighborhood

The Brief 45-year-old Alejandro Acosta Oliveros was arrested for felony animal cruelty after allegedly killing multiple cats in the neighborhood. Residents said he used a needle to inject a substance in a cat. Another resident found their cat hanging from a tree. Police have received multiple reports from residents, some dating back to two years.



A man accused of killing multiple cats in a Santa Ana neighborhood has been arrested.

What we know:

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, 45-year-old Alejandro Acosta Oliveros was luring neighborhood cats to his property, where he then harmed or killed them.

Detectives from Santa Ana Police and Westminster Police served a search warrant at this house where they found evidence related to the crimes.

Oliveros was taken into custody and booked on felony charges related to animal cruelty.

What they're saying:

The Santa Ana Police Department said they've received reports about Oliveros for the past several weeks. Some of the police reports date back to two years ago.

Residents in the area told FOX 11 earlier this week that they've seen Oliveros using cat food to lure the cats. They've also seen him inject a cat with a needle.

One resident reported finding their cat hanging from a tree.

"I saw this same man grab her neighbor's cat, inject it with a needle and some sort of substance. And she saw him and she yelled, hey at him to get his attention. He got up and ran, jumped in his truck and left. And from what we know that cat died, and the owner went and put in a police report," one resident told FOX 11.