Vigil held for teens found shot to death in Colton

The family and friends of two teens who were found shot to death in Colton gathered to pay their respects at a vigil Thursday night.

Earlier Thursday around 12:20 a.m., officers with the Colton Police Department were called to the 800 block of South Pine Street near Veterans Park. Responding officers found the two victims inside a crashed vehicle.

Colton PD officials said it appeared the victims were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The Colton Fire Department was called to assist, and the two victims were pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

One of the victims was identified as 19-year-old Jacob Rueda. His 18-year-old friend has not been publicly identified.

"We’re upset and we want justice for them because those people who killed them – they choose the wrong kids to take. We have everybody behind us to get justice…they didn’t win, and they’re not going to win," a family member said at the vigil.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Colton PD.