VIDEO: Violent street brawl breaks out in Santee Alley

Video shows a violent brawl break out among a group of people in Santee Alley over the weekend.

It happened Sunday in the area near 1150 Santee Street between E. 11th and E. 12th streets.

The witness who took the video, Karissa Nachor, told FOX 11 she was visiting Santee Alley with a group of around two dozen people. The group was standing outside a store when Nachor said a man came out of the store and "aggressively" asked them to move.

The man started pushing a cart towards Nachor and her boyfriend, and Nachor said the man started calling her boyfriend a racial slur.

Security was eventually called but did not do anything, according to Nachor.

She said that's when the physical altercation began. The man pushed her boyfriend - who is on crutches - then tried to steal them, she said.

The video shows several people throwing miscellaneous items at each other. At one point one of the people involved uses the crutches as a weapon.

Nachor said security pepper sprayed people in the area and the fight eventually stopped. She has since filed a police report.

LAPD did respond to the area; it's unclear what actions, if any, were taken.

Police did confirm that the store owner filed a report, and they are continuing to investigate.

FOX 11 has reached out to the LA Fashion District Administrative Office for comment but has not yet heard back.



