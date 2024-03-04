Video shows truck ripping ATM out of Orange barbershop

Video shows a thief using their truck to rip an ATM out of a barbershop in Orange County.

The daring robbery happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday at Golden Touch Barbershop in Orange.

In the video, the suspect is seen reversing his truck up to the shop window. He then gets out, uses a crowbar to break the glass, he then gets straps from the truck and straps up the ATM. He then gets back into the truck and attempts to drive off.

"He didn't give up. The strap broke, it ripped in half, he got out the car, tied it back to his truck and kept going," said shop owner Adrian Pineda.

After several attempts, the ATM was eventually ripped from the bolts.

"All the frame, all the glass came down. The whole storefront is gone, our waiting area is pretty much demolished," he added.

A customer and local resident picked up his phone and recorded video of the suspected vehicle after hearing tires screeching.

"I heard a bunch of the glass breaking, so I looked out my window and I see this truck so I pulled out my video and started video taping. My heart goes out to them, especially the owner,' said customer Abraham Jolley.

The owner told FOX 11 that when he called the ATM company they apparently said there had been other robberies involving white pickup trucks that were yanking ATMs out of businesses.

A similar incident happened at a Huntington Beach barbershop in January 2023 and Orange Police are investigating at least one other incident.

In June of 2023, a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of 29 ATM robberies in Orange, Riverside, San Diego and LA counties.