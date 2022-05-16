Video: San Bernardino Co. deputy puts suspect in brief chokehold, slams him to ground

A disturbing cell phone video shows a San Bernardino County deputy wrapping his arm around a suspect's neck and then slamming him into the ground.

Anthony Armendariz told FOX 11 he was on his way home from work over the weekend. When he pulled up to his apartment in the 10100 block of Foothill Boulevard, he noticed a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy following him with the lights turned on.

"Had no idea he was pulling me over," Armendariz told FOX 11's news desk on Monday.

Armendariz told FOX 11 that he asked the deputy why he was being pulled over. The deputy allegedly told Armendariz he was speeding.

The cell phone video taken by a witness shows the deputy trying to take Armendariz into custody. As the deputy tried to arrest Armendariz, the man told FOX 11 that the deputy allegedly twisted his wrist. In addition to allegedly twisting his wrist, the video shows the deputy briefly putting Armendariz in a chokehold before twisting him and throwing him into the ground.

Armendariz said he was in police custody for more than 12 hours and was charged with reckless driving. Armendariz said he is also being charged with resisting arrest.

Armendariz said he suffered bruises, scraped his knee and at one point in the incident, the deputy allegedly banged his head against the police cruiser.

SBSD said the incident is under investigation. The department said the takedown was done to "gain control of the suspect."

SBSD issued the following statement in response to the incident:

"The deputy was attempting to handcuff the uncooperative suspect, after a reckless driving incident, and the suspect pulled his hands away from the deputy. The deputy initiated a takedown to gain control of the suspect. The suspect was arrested and booked for reckless driving and resisting a Peace Officer.

As is the case with every application of force by a deputy, the incident is being investigated at multiple levels."