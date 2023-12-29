VIDEO: Rogue California wave sends people running for safety

A rogue wave comes crashing in Ventura, leaving beachgoers on South Seaward Avenue scrambling for safety.

The impact of the ocean water was so strong it knocked people to the ground and flooded the first floor of the Inn On the Beach, a hotel near the area. Panicked guests ran to get out of their rooms as water rushed in – even parked cars were swept away by the powerful water.

"Some of the cars that were parked were washed down into the intersection, into each other, as well as people that were walking by. So people were pushed out of the way," said Captain Brian McGrath, of Ventura County Fire Department.

The powerful waves come as the Ventura County beaches remain under a high surf warning through Saturday night – possibly as late as Dec. 30 at 10 p.m.

Capt. McGrath warned the public to stay out of the water.

"Because of Mother Nature, things can still happen and you can't and can't be fully trained for every situation," he said.