VIDEO: 'Planet of the Apes' characters spotted riding horses around Venice Beach

article

When it comes to going people-watching, not many places in Los Angeles would rival the sights and sounds that Venice Beach has to offer.

On Monday, things were no different on Venice Beach, as "Planet of the Apes" characters were seen roaming around the area on top of horses.

A video shared by user @switchflipjones went viral on social media as apes from the popular science-fiction series went horseback riding along the iconic beach.

According to a report from TMZ, it was a marketing stunt to raise awareness of the upcoming film, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," which premiers May 2024.