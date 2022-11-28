VIDEO: Man robbed of Rolex in LA; 2 arrested

Two alleged robbery suspects were arrested after they were caught on camera robbing a man of his Rolex in Los Angeles, according to police.

It happened on Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in the area near 6th Street and La Brea Avenue.

According to police, the two suspects - later identified as 20-year-old Tyler Dumas and 19-year-old Edwin Witty - led officers on a pursuit after they fled the scene of a robbery near 6th and La Brea. The suspects collided with a car, injuring that driver. One of the robbery suspects was arrested at the scene but the other ran away from the scene but was eventually taken into custody, police said.

During the pair's arrest, the stolen Rolex watch and a gun were recovered, officials said.

Police said they believe both suspects may be wanted for other robberies in the Los Angeles area.

Anyone with information related to this or any other follow-home robbery is urged to call Robbery Homicide Division’s Detective Jennifer Hammer at (213) 486-6840. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).