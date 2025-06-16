Video: Mob of 100+ looters storm LA AutoZone amid street takeover chaos

The Brief Over 100 suspects looted an AutoZone in South Los Angeles during a street takeover, caught on video. This is the second time the exact same store has been looted in a similar manner within the past year. The total value of stolen merchandise from this latest incident is currently unknown.



A mob of over 100 individuals looted an AutoZone store in South Los Angeles, taking numerous items. This incident, captured on video, marks the second time in a year that the same store has been targeted in a similar manner, following a street takeover event.

What we know:

Video from Citizen App shows a crowd of an estimated 100 or more suspects breaking into the AutoZone store located at the corner of Century Boulevard and Hoover Street.

The incident began during a "street takeover" event. The individuals smashed glass, ripped open a metal fence, and broke display cases to steal merchandise.

Some stolen items were dropped as the suspects fled. This is the second time in approximately one year that this specific AutoZone location has been subjected to a similar looting event stemming from a street takeover.

What they're saying:

Police estimate there were "over 100 suspects that broke into and looted the AutoZone."

Regarding the previous incident, it was stated, "Thanks to the security cameras they have inside, police were able to identify many of those suspects and arrest them. And of course, they hope to do the same this time."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mob of looters wanted for $67,000 flash-burglary of South LA AutoZone

FOX 11's Gigi Graciette noted the suspects "ripped it open with their bare hands. Again, you're talking about a hundred suspects or so. So there's strength in numbers."

What we don't know:

The exact dollar amount of merchandise stolen in the most recent looting incident is currently unknown. It is also unclear if any arrests have been made in connection with this latest event, though authorities hope to use security footage for identification as they did previously.

The backstory:

Just last year, on June 10, 2024, the exact same AutoZone store experienced a nearly identical incident where a street takeover led to the store being looted. During that earlier event, police estimated roughly $67,000 in merchandise was stolen. Following the 2024 incident, security camera footage aided police in identifying and arresting many of the suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding these types of incidents is urged to contact the ORCTF at 818-374-9420 or to email ORC@lapd.online. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.