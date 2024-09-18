Mob of looters wanted for $67,000 flash-burglary of South LA AutoZone

Do you recognize them?

Photos released by the Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday show several suspects wanted by authorities for the flash burglary of a South Los Angeles AutoZone in June.

An investigation revealed an illegal street takeover was happening just before 4 a.m. on June 10 near Century Boulevard and Hoover Street.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: South LA AutoZone store looted, ransacked after reported street takeover

Video from the scene showed cars doing donuts in the intersection and then, dozens of spectators allegedly smashed the glass of the AutoZone store, broke in, ripped open a metal fence, and proceeded to loot and vandalize the store.

Authorities said the store was burglarized by 50 to 75 of the people participating in the takeover. AutoZone estimated the loss of property at around $67,000.

Once police arrived at the scene, one of the suspects led officers on a pursuit before surrendering to authorities in the El Segundo area. The suspect, 24-year-old Danny Sanchez, was arrested and booked for felony reckless evading of a police officer.

Officers recovered about $1,200 of stolen merchandise in Sanchez's car.

The suspects wanted by authorities are believed to belong to street takeover groups.

Image 1 of 13 ▼

Anyone with information regarding these types of incidents is urged to contact the ORCTF at 818-374-9420 or to email ORC@lapd.online. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.