VIDEO: LAPD shootout with parolee in Lincoln Heights

The Los Angeles Police Department has released body cam video from a deadly standoff involving a parolee who shot three police officers during an incident in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles back in March.

The incident happened the afternoon of March 8 when officers received a call just before 4 p.m. reporting an escaped parolee in the area of N. Mission Road and N. Broadway.

The suspect, identified as Jonathan Magaña, failed to comply to their commands and officers requested K9 units for backup, authorities said. That's when Magaña then barricaded in a garage nearby.

Officers made several verbal announcements in both English and Spanish for Magaña to surrender, but he still refused, causing officers to deploy a chemical agent.

After releasing the chemical agent, Magaña started firing at officers, resulting in an officer-involved shooting, Assistant Chief Alfred Labrada said.

Body cam video from officers at the scene showed gunfire exchanged between Magaña and officers.

SWAT then deployed a robotic device equipped with a video camera into the room Magaña was barricaded in. The robotic device located him, and he appeared to be unresponsive. SWAT officers made entry into the room; the department said Magaña was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene.

All the injured officers were taken to the hospital in stable condition and have since been released and continue to recover. No K9s were injured.

During a search of the scene, officers located two loaded handguns. One handgun was a 9mm Polymer 80 semi-automatic "Ghost Gun" and the second handgun was a 9mm Glock semi-automatic Model 43X. A loaded extended high-capacity magazine was also recovered at scene.