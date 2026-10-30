Two arrested on suspicion of murder in death of Christina Downer, sister of former 'SNL' writer

The Brief LAPD arrested two suspects on suspicion of murder in the death of 38-year-old Christina Downer. Downer was reported missing in December 2025. Her cellphone washed ashore on Santa Monica Beach, prompting the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division to take over the case.



Two suspects, including the victim's boyfriend, are in custody on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of 38-year-old Christina Downer, the sister of former "Saturday Night Live" writer Jimmy Fowlie, authorities announced.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested 41-year-old Delorean Bijon Brandon and 34-year-old Kaylee Nicole Markowski on Oct. 29 for the murder of Downer, the disposal of her body, and the concealment of their involvement in her death, the department announced in a statement.

Downer was reported missing on Dec. 18, 2025, after her ex-husband requested a welfare check when he had not heard from her for an extended period of time. At the time, Brandon claimed Downer had moved out several months earlier, leaving behind all of her belongings, including her vehicle and dog, police stated.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation after Downer’s cellphone washed ashore on Santa Monica Beach. They later identified Brandon and Markowski as the individuals responsible for her death.

Brandon was arrested in the 6000 block of Garvanza Avenue in Los Angeles, and Markowski was arrested in the 6000 block of Tampa Avenue in Tarzana. They were both booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center for murder with bail for each set at $2,000,000.

Dig deeper:

Downer is the sister of SNL writer Jimmy Fowlie. On April 29, Fowlie wrote in an Instagram post that LAPD had informed the family that Downer was "no longer alive" and that the case had transitioned from a missing person inquiry to a homicide investigation.

"I am sharing this because I believe that whoever is responsible is hoping to erase her in every way possible. I want to amplify her story in the only way I know how. And to express that she was a beautiful person who matters in this world, especially to me," Fowlie said in the post.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Jimmy Fowlie attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Roommates" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Netflix)