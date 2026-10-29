Newport Beach braces for more flooding as unusually high tides continue

The Brief Unusually high tides approaching 7.7 feet are threatening significant coastal flooding across low-lying sections of Orange and San Diego counties Thursday. Floodwaters have already submerged streets in Newport Beach and shut down local businesses, prompting emergency alerts through Friday afternoon. Officials have not yet determined the long-term water levels or specific dates for subsequent high tide events expected in November.



Coastal communities in Orange and San Diego counties are facing another day of potentially significant flooding on Thursday as unusually high tides threaten low-lying streets, homes and businesses.



The National Weather Service has extended coastal flood alerts through Friday afternoon, with another round of high tides expected to bring water levels near 7.7 feet Thursday morning.



The flooding has already affected Newport Beach neighborhoods and disrupted local businesses, raising concerns about what could happen as water levels continue to rise.

What we know:

A coastal flood warning remains in effect for Orange County and San Diego County coastal areas until 1 p.m.



According to the National Weather Service, significant coastal flooding is expected, with the highest tide anticipated around 11 a.m. Thursday.



Forecasters say high tides have been running approximately 1.4 to 1.6 feet above astronomical tide predictions.





The National Weather Service warns that numerous roads could be closed, with flooding threatening low-lying properties, including homes, businesses and critical infrastructure. Shoreline erosion is also expected.



In Newport Beach, flooding has already reached residential neighborhoods.



SkyFOX captured aerial footage Wednesday showing floodwaters covering a street near Anchorage Way, with water reaching rows of homes.

Local perspective:

The flooding is also affecting local businesses.

The owner of The Fun Zone Boat Company, Henk Wiessman, said he was forced to shut down operations Tuesday because flooding made access to his dock difficult and has yet to reopen.

Newport Beach residents can pick up free sandbags at the city's Corporation Yard at 592 Superior Avenue, Marina Park at 1600 W. Balboa Boulevard, and the temporary Fire Station No. 1 near Balboa Pier, while supplies last.

Timeline:

The coastal flooding threat is expected to continue into Friday, with two separate National Weather Service alerts in effect:

Thursday, October 29, around 11 a.m.: High tide is expected to reach approximately 7.7 feet.

Thursday, October 29, at 1 p.m.: The coastal flood warning expires, and a coastal flood advisory takes effect.

Friday, October 30, around noon: Another unusually high tide is expected, with water levels forecast near 7.25 feet.

Friday, October 30, at 2 p.m.: The coastal flood advisory is scheduled to expire.

The warning calls for significant coastal flooding Thursday, while the subsequent advisory anticipates minor coastal flooding through Friday afternoon.

What we don't know:

The provided National Weather Service alerts extend through Friday, October 30. They do not specify dates or predicted water levels for the next round of high tides in November.



Residents in flood-prone neighborhoods are being urged to prepare for rising water, protect vulnerable property and avoid driving through flooded roads or around barricades.



The National Weather Service continues to warn that elevated water levels could threaten coastal communities even after Thursday’s highest tide passes.