VIDEO: Car plows into Fullerton smoke shop, driver arrested

Surveillance video caught the moment a vehicle plowed into a smoke shop in Fullerton.

Police say the driver of a white Mercedes-Benz pulled into the parking lot and somehow lost control, accelerating through the store. Video shows the vehicle attempting to stop in a handicap spot before driving through the store.

The accident happened Wednesday morning at Cobra Smoke Shop on Euclid Street.

The vehicle drove all the way through the store and ended up in the rear parking lot. At least one employee was inside during the crash.

Police arrested the driver on suspicion of DUI. No injuries were reported.