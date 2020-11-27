Video captures confrontation involving off-duty deputy at Cerritos Mall

A dramatic cell phone video captured a confrontation involving an off-duty deputy and another person at Cerritos Mall on Friday.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, there was an altercation stemming from a social media post at the shopping center. An off-duty deputy, who LASD says it is unsure which station or department that deputy was assigned to, took matters into their own hands in the incident.

The cell phone video shared on social media by user, @playboydannyy, drew "ooohs" and "whoa" from witnesses at the scene. LASD said there have not been any arrests as of Friday evening.

LASD says deputies don't know if a gun was involved in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

