VIDEO: Armed robbery at T-Mobile in Seal Beach

Authorities need the public's help identifying two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a T-Mobile in Seal Beach.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, at the store located at 12800 Seal Beach Boulevard.

According to police, the two suspects entered the store and tried to steal high-end cell phones by cutting the security cables attached to the displays.

An employee tried to stop one of the suspects by blocking his exit from the store. That's when a struggle ensued, police said. A witness told police they observed this suspect holding a gun in his hand during the fight. The gun was not fired.

The suspect was able to get away from the employee and run away with the other suspect.

They were last seen in a gold Lexus sedan.

The employee was not injured.

Both suspects are described as men in their late 20s, between 5'8" and 6' tall, weighing between 160 and 180 pounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is to call Detective Bedard at 562-799-4100 ext. 1113.