VIDEO: 101 skydivers over 60 set record in California
PERRIS, Calif. - Talk about an accomplishment!
101 skydivers jumped from five separate airplanes to form a gigantic snowflake formation - all in less than 60 seconds.
The skydivers - all over the age of 60 - were moving at more than 100 mph to join hands and legs in a specific order.
This required them to jump from at least 18,000 feet - an altitude so high that supplemental oxygen is needed to do so.
The previous record was set in 2018 when 75 skydivers did this.