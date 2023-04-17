VIDEO: 101 skydivers over 60 set record in California

Talk about an accomplishment!

101 skydivers jumped from five separate airplanes to form a gigantic snowflake formation - all in less than 60 seconds.

The skydivers - all over the age of 60 - were moving at more than 100 mph to join hands and legs in a specific order.

This required them to jump from at least 18,000 feet - an altitude so high that supplemental oxygen is needed to do so.

The previous record was set in 2018 when 75 skydivers did this.