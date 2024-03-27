San Bernardino County deputies seen on video punching, kicking suspect in head

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Use of Force incident involving a robbery suspect.

Video posted to social media shows four deputies on top of a suspect outside a car on the side of the road. One of the deputies can be seen repeatedly punching the suspect and kicking him at least four times in the head.

The sheriff's department said the suspect was wanted for robbery and during his arrest he "actively resisted" deputies.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon near I Ave. and Main St. in Hesperia.

"The use of force was immediately reported to their supervisors and the suspect was provided medical treatment," the sheriff's department wrote in a statement.

The suspect's injuries are not known.