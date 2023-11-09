Man who threatened gym-goers arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing deputy

A man was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly threatening people inside a gym in Victorville Thursday, leading to an altercation with deputies that left one deputy and the suspect hospitalized, investigators said.

The alarming incident unfolded at the In-Shape Gym on Valley Center Drive in Victorville on Thursday, November 9, at 11:18 a.m. Deputies from the Victorville Police Department rushed to the scene after reports of a man, identified as Jesse Hernandez-Valle, 25, from Hesperia, making threats in the gym.

Deputies found Hernandez-Valle outside the gym, and when they approached him, he allegedly came at one of the deputies with a knife, stabbing the deputy in the arm. To protect themselves, the deputies had to use their guns, injuring Hernandez-Valle, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a press release. After being shot, Hernandez-Valle tried to run away in the gym's parking lot but was quickly caught.

Both the injured deputy and Hernandez-Valle received medical attention and were flown to the hospital. The deputy was treated and released, while Hernandez-Valle is in stable condition.

Hernandez-Valle was booked for attempted murder, but the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to contact the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. To remain anonymous, you can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit www.wetip.com.