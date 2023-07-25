'Victor Fire' spreads across parts of Santa Clarita
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A large fire broke out in the Santa Clarita area Tuesday evening.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a fire on North Sierra Highway near Needham Ranch Parkway.
The "Victor Fire" has stretched to about 50 acres, according to fire officials around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials did not say if the fire poses a threat to nearby homes and buildings. As of Tuesday evening, no evacuation orders have been issued from the Victor Fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.