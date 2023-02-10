Vicente Fernández statue unveiled in LA's Walnut Park

A statue honoring the late Mexican ranchera and mariachi singer, Vicente Fernández, was unveiled Friday during a celebration at Plaza La Alameda in Los Angeles' Walnut Park neighborhood.

Complete with mariachi bands, dozens gathered at the plaza as the statute was unveiled.

Fernández was an international star who, over six decades, won three Grammy Awards, nine Latin Grammys and 14 Lo Nuestro Awards. He also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and sold more than 50 million albums worldwide.

Fernández retired from the stage in 2016. He died on Dec. 21, 2021 at the age of 81 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

In August 2022, a street leading into the Pico Rivera Sports Arena was renamed "Avenida Vicente Fernández".