Join FOX Sports for a special Veterans Day episode of FOX NFL Sunday

FOX Sports is honored to extend a warm invitation to veterans, active-duty service members, and reservists for a unique and memorable episode of FOX NFL Sunday, dedicated to celebrating Veterans Day. This special event will take place on Sunday, November 9th, in Los Angeles, and promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

As part of the live audience, you will have the opportunity to enjoy a delicious breakfast while immersing yourself in the excitement of the show. Join our esteemed hosts—Rob Gronkowski, Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Curt Menefee—as they bring you the latest in NFL action, insights, and entertainment. Their dynamic personalities and expert analysis make FOX NFL Sunday a must-watch for football fans across the nation.

This event is not only a celebration of football but also a heartfelt tribute to the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our country. It’s our way of saying thank you for your dedication, sacrifice, and service. We are thrilled to have you join us for this special occasion and to show our appreciation in a meaningful way.

To learn more about this exciting event and to secure your spot in the audience, please RSVP by clicking the link provided here or on the flyer below. Don’t miss out on this chance to be part of a live broadcast that honors our nation’s heroes. We look forward to celebrating with you on November 9th!

