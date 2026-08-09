Verizon outage: Vandalism cuts fiber cables in Southern California, repairs underway

The Brief More than 12,000 Verizon users reported outage and cell signal issues Sunday afternoon, according to Downdetector. Verizon said vandals cut multiple fiber cables, causing service interruptions for some mobility and internet customers in Southern California. Verizon said repairs are underway and service is expected to be restored by early Sunday evening local time.



Some Verizon users across the country are reporting outage and cell signal issues.

According to Downdetector, a site that tracks outage reports, more than 12,000 users on Sunday afternoon reported problems with Verizon. However, according to cloud monitoring website StatusGator, Verizon's services were believed to be up and running at last check at 2 p.m. PT.

Verizon issued an updated statement in response to the outage reports online, saying vandals cut multiple fiber cables, causing service interruptions for some mobility and internet customers in Southern California.

"Vandals cut multiple fiber cables causing a service interruption for some mobility and internet customers in Southern California," Verizon said in its updated statement. "Repairs are underway and we expect service will be restored by early this evening local time."

In its statement, Verizon warned that acts of network theft and vandalism are not only illegal but dangerous to the public.

"These are not simple property crimes; they are dangerous disruptions that cut off vital lifelines for our first responders and public safety officials who rely on constant connectivity," Verizon said in its statement. "Thank you for your patience as our teams work to protect and reinforce the network in your area."

Verizon says customers should monitor its Check Network Status page for updates on service in their area. Those looking to check for updates can click here.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.