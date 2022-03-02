Ventura County detectives hospitalized after exposure to unknown substance

Two Ventura County Sheriff's Department detectives are recovering in the hospital after being exposed to an unknown substance while serving a search warrant in Los Angeles County Tuesday.

According to police, the detectives are part of the Thousand Oaks Investigations Unit, and were serving a search warrant in Reseda Tuesday following the arrest of Alexandro Gomez. Gomez is accused of robbing a business in Thousand Oaks back in January. While the two detectives were searching the home, they found what authorities described as an "unknown powdery substance," and became ill.

SUGGESTED:

They were both transported to a local hospital, according to the department they're both in good condition and expected to make a full recovery. After testing with the LA County Hazmat teams, the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department, investigators concluded that the substance contained "dangerous opiates." The Ventura County Sheriff's Office crime lab is still working to identify exactly what the substance was.

Meanwhile Gomez was arrested and is being held on $110,000 bail. He's scheduled to face a judge Thursday.

