Ventura County to align with state and lift indoor mask mandate

Just days after the state of California announced an end to the indoor mask mandate, Ventura County says they will align with the state and lift their indoor mask mandate on February 16.

According to the state, people who are not vaccinated will still be required to wear a mask indoors in all public settings.

"The mask order is being lifted because the COVID-19 situation has changed thanks to effective vaccines, effective treatments and a variant that causes less severe disease," said Ventura County Public Health Officer Doctor Robert Levin.

People will also be required to wear masks in healthcare facilities, schools, childcare settings, homeless shelters, emergency shelters, corrections, long-term care facilities and public transit. Masks are still required in K-12 schools, but that could change in the coming weeks.

Workplaces will continue to follow guidelines set by CalOSHA.

"As the mandate is lifted it is still incumbent on all of us to continue to take appropriate precautions to protect further spread of the virus. COVID continues to cause serious disease and death," added Doctor Levin. "If you are not vaccinated or have not received a booster, getting the shot right away is the best thing you can do to protect yourself, your family and community from COVID."

Local governments can continue their own indoor masking requirements and last week Los Angeles County’s health officials said they intend to keep theirs in place beyond the state deadline.

