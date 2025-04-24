Ventura County man convicted of raping woman with Alzheimer's disease

article

The Brief Joseph Lynn Johnson, a family friend of the victim, was convicted by a jury of raping an incompetent person. The incident happened in February 2020 at the victim's home in Port Hueneme. He faces a potential sentence of eight years in state prison.



A Ventura County man has been convicted of raping a woman with Alzheimer's disease, according to the district attorney's office.

What we know:

Joseph Lynn Johnson, a family friend of the victim, was convicted by a jury of raping an incompetent person. The judge confirmed the victim's vulnerability as an aggravating factor.

The incident occurred in February 2020 at the victim's home in Port Hueneme while her daughter, who cares for her, was briefly away. Johnson was found on top of the victim when the daughter returned, officials said.

What they're saying:

"We are grateful to the jury for their careful consideration and for delivering a verdict that brings justice to the victim," said Deputy District Attorney Emily Reber. "This defendant exploited the vulnerability of a woman who deserved care and dignity, not manipulation and harm."

What's next:

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on May 22.

He faces a potential sentence of eight years in state prison and has been remanded into custody at the Ventura County Jail.