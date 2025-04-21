SoCal fishing boat captain fined for dumping toxic waste into ocean

A commercial fishing boat captain in Ventura County was ordered to pay fines for illegally dumping toxic waste into the ocean.

What we know:

According to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, William Porter McHenry, who owns and operates McHenry Fisheries, Inc., allowed waste known as "stick water" to be dumped into the ocean.

McHenry runs a 67-foot commercial fishing vessel named Sea Pearl. According to the DA's Office, authorities saw the Sea Pearl heading out to sea while releasing stick water, then turning back toward shore without crossing the state waters boundary line.

An investigation by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) revealed that the Sea Pearl offloaded 206,298 pounds of market squid in the Ventura Harbor before receiving back the stick water from onshore tanks operated by Silver Bay Seafoods.

McHenry was ordered to pay $8,444.69 for environmental restoration, with funds going to the Ventura County Fish and Wildlife Fund and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. He also has to pay $6,555.31 in penalties and investigation costs to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, along with $1,889.39 for unfair business practices.

What they're saying:

"This case highlights the importance of protecting our coastal waters," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Karen Wold. "Illegally dumping harmful waste threatens our marine ecosystem and the livelihoods of those who depend on it."

The backstory:

Stick water is created during the squid fishing process. Squids are caught using seine nets and placed in the vessel’s fish hold, where they are kept in saltwater. As the squid die, they release ink containing high levels of ammonia, turning the water dark and toxic. The mixture, known as stick water, is classified as a harmful substance. After the squid are offloaded onshore, the stick water and any leftover wastewater from the offloading process are stored in the vessel’s hull. Proper disposal requires it to be released at least three nautical miles offshore.