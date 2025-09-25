Ventura County Fairgrounds hosting first-ever Oktoberfest Oct. 3-5

The Brief The Ventura County Fairgrounds will host its first-ever Oktoberfest from October 3-5. The event will feature locally crafted beers, traditional German food, carnival rides, and live entertainment. Presale tickets are available online, with prices ranging from $5 to $9, and weekend passes are also an option.



The Ventura County Fairgrounds is hosting its first-ever Oktoberfest event from Oct. 3-5.

What we know:

There will be locally crafted brews, authentic German cuisine, carnival rides, arts and crafts, and lively entertainment for the whole family.

Some of the participating breweries include MadeWest, Topa Topa, Transmission Brewing, Ventura Coast Brewing, and Ventura Spirits.

Presale tickets range from $5 for kids to $9 for adults. Weekend passes are also available.

For more information on tickets, tap or click here.

Event hours are:

Friday, Oct. 3: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4: Noon to 11 p.m.

Sun, Oct. 5: Noon to 6 p.m.

Visit venturacountyfair.org/event/oktoberfest for more information.

The backstory:

Oktoberfest began in 1810 as a celebration of the royal wedding between Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria and Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen, which featured a horse race on the fields named in the bride's honor. The event was so successful that it was repeated annually, evolving from a wedding celebration into the world's largest beer festival, though its roots remain in that initial royal event.