Ventura County sheriff warns of spike in armed catalytic converter thefts

The Brief Ventura County is experiencing a surge in catalytic converter thefts, with over 50 incidents reported across various cities and unincorporated areas in recent months. Thefts are executed in under two minutes by organized groups who are often armed and utilize multiple vehicles during late-night and early morning hours. Authorities urge residents to prioritize safety by avoiding confrontation and reporting suspicious activity immediately to law enforcement.



The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office has issued a public safety alert following a significant spike in catalytic converter thefts throughout the region.

What we know:

Detectives have identified a clear pattern in these crimes: suspects typically work in pairs or small groups and utilize two vehicles to make a quick getaway.

Surveillance video confirms that a theft can be completed in less than two minutes, police said.

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Even more concerning, investigators have received credible information that "lookouts" for these groups may be armed, posing a severe physical threat to anyone who might intervene.

What we don't know:

While the sheriff's office has noted the increase in frequency, the specific destination for the stolen parts—such as local or out-of-state scrapyards—remains under investigation.

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Authorities have not yet released specific descriptions of the suspect vehicles involved, though they continue to review surveillance footage from the 50 reported incidents.

What they're saying:

"Due to the potential risk, citizens are urged not to approach or confront the suspects," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

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They emphasize that property can be replaced, but human life cannot, and advise immediate contact with 911 if a crime is in progress.

What's next:

The Ventura County Organized Retail Theft Task Force is leading the investigation into these serial thefts.

Authorities are looking for any additional surveillance video or witnesses to help identify the members of these organized groups and their associated vehicles.

What you can do:

To protect your vehicle and your safety, residents are encouraged to:

Secure your vehicle: Park in a locked garage or well-lit area whenever possible.

Add deterrents: Install motion-activated lights, security cameras, or vehicle alarms.

Use physical barriers: Consider installing a catalytic converter anti-theft cage or etching your VIN onto the part to make it harder to resell.

Report, don't confront: Call 911 for emergencies or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (800) 222-TIPS to remain anonymous.