2 arrested, 2 on the run after police chase connected to catalytic converter theft

The Brief A police pursuit in Los Feliz ended in a crash after officers say they interrupted a catalytic converter theft in progress. Two suspects, including a 23-year-old driver, were taken into custody and are facing several felony charges; two others remain on the run. Police say they recovered several suspected stolen catalytic converters and tools commonly used to remove them from inside the suspects’ vehicle.



A police pursuit in Los Feliz ended in a crash after officers say they interrupted a catalytic converter theft in progress.

Two suspects, including a 23-year-old driver, are in custody and facing several felony charges, while two other passengers remain on the run.

What we know:

The incident began near Vermont and Los Angeles when patrol officers spotted a car that was double parked. Next to the car, four men appeared to be working on a parked vehicle.

Police immediately suspected they were witnessing a catalytic converter theft in progress. When the patrol car pulled up, the four men jumped into an Infiniti and drove away, prompting a pursuit.

According to police, the chase lasted 28 seconds and went along Western just north of Franklin when it all ended in a crash.

Inside the hatchback of the Infiniti, officers found several catalytic converters they believe are stolen, along with a bag full of tools commonly used to steal them.

Two additional suspects managed to get away and remain at large.

What we don't know:

The names of the suspects have not been released.

Local perspective:

Residents in the Los Feliz neighborhood told reporters off camera that the area has been hit hard by catalytic converter thefts for years. Police confirmed that the neighborhood has been heavily impacted.