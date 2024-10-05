Venice Canals rape survivor seeks $5M in damages

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673

The victim of a brutal attack in Venice is demanding public officials for $5 million in damages.

Mary Klein was attacked in the Venice Canals back in April 2024 by Anthony Jones, who also killed Sarah Alden on the same day.

Klein’s announcement comes a couple of weeks after Jones pled no contest to all counts and accepted life behind bars for the Venice Canals attacks.

While Klein was told by several lawyers she can’t sue the City of Los Angeles, the State of California or its leaders over her injuries, the Venice Canals attack survivor filed a claim, which is a precursor to a lawsuit for lost wages and also future medical and psychological treatments.

"I am incensed at the dereliction of duty that our government officials have shown by cutting funds to public safety," Klein said Friday.

Klein still has missing teeth and may suffer permanent blood clot in her brain.

Klein said she and newly-appointed LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell have plans to arrange a meeting. She is hoping other elected officials will hear her out.