Venice Canals rapes: Murder charge announced for suspect Anthony Jones

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673

LOS ANGELES – Anthony Jones, the man accused of raping two women in the Venice Canals, is now facing a murder charge.

The announcement from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón comes after one of the victims, Sara Arden, died at the hospital over the weekend. Jones, who is currently in custody without bail, was previously charged with sexually assaulting two women in the Venice Canals on April 6.

Arden, a mother of two, was allegedly beaten and raped by Jones before she was taken off life support in late May.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

"Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the victim’s family and friends during this unimaginably tragic time," Gascón said in a press release. "We are committed to seeking justice for both victims of these heinous crimes. The additional murder charge carries a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, in addition to the life sentences for the crimes previously alleged."

In total, the 30-year-old suspect is facing the following charges: one count of murder, two counts of forcible rape, one count of sexual penetration by use of force, one count of mayhem, one count of torture, and one count of sodomy by use of force.