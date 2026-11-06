Tourist beaten unconscious by 2 men in Venice

The Brief A Danish tourist was left unconscious after being attacked by two people in Venice. The victim was found after midnight on Oct. 30 near Speedway and Washington Boulevard. Police are searching for the two suspects.



Police are looking for the two suspects who violently attacked a Danish visitor in Venice, leaving him unconscious and seriously injured.

What we know:

The tourist was found unconscious around 12:35 a.m. Oct. 30 with a laceration to the right side of his head near Speedway and Washington Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Surveillance footage shows one suspect punching the victim and the other suspect was seen slapping the man. LAPD released video and photos of the suspects in hopes the public could identify them.

Paramedics treated the victim at the scene and took him to a hospital.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Pacific Division Detective Patrick Foley at 323-369-1621 or 42685@lapd.online. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.