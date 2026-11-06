South LA community stunned after anti-gang activist arrested in murder case

Clifford "Skipp" Townsend, the 62-year-old executive director of the non-profit organization 2nd Call and a nationally recognized gang intervention expert, has been arrested on conspiracy to commit murder charges.

The Brief Prominent South Los Angeles gang interventionist and 2nd Call executive director Clifford "Skipp" Townsend has been arrested on conspiracy to commit murder charges. Townsend was taken into custody with four others Wednesday outside his organization's office, with bail set at $2 million. The arrest has sent shockwaves through the community, coming months after the fatal shooting of a 2nd Call staff member.



What we know:

Townsend was taken into custody Wednesday morning alongside four other individuals. His bail has been set at $2 million.



Shockwaves Across the Community

What they're saying:

For nearly two decades, Townsend has been a prominent figure in South Los Angeles violence reduction efforts. He co-founded 2nd Call in 2006 to focus on trauma-informed life skills, personal development, and gang intervention.

"This arrest has sent shockwaves, not just locally but nationwide," said community activist Najee Ali. "He's one of the few activists that can actually go into any neighborhood, whether they be Crip or Blood, and actually negotiate a successful gang truce."

In a 2022 profile with FOX 11’s Christine Devine, Townsend reflected on the founding mission of his work: "I wanted to help reduce the violence in the community. How can we stop these young people from killing each other?"

Office Locked as Questions Remain

Dig deeper:

Following news of the arrest, doors at the 2nd Call office on Obama Boulevard remained locked. Representatives reached via the building call box declined to comment on the charges or Townsend's status.

The arrests come three months after the fatal shooting of 2nd Call staff member Reginald Foreman. Community leaders and colleagues noted the timing of the police action relative to Foreman's death, while urging patience until full details are released by law enforcement.

"Right now his name and his reputation are tainted by this arrest," Ali said. "We have this attitude: we want to hear and see before we pass any type of judgment."