LA County offering $70,000 reward for information in 4th of July killing of Eric Washington

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators continue to search for the shooter who killed community activist Eric Washington during a Fourth of July block party.

Authorities are reminding the public that a combined $70,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

What we know:

Washington was a former aide to California Assemblymember Mike Gipson and worked extensively with community safety initiatives, including the Watts Gang Task Force and the Watts Rising Collaborative.

"The Los Angeles City Council recently approved a $50,000 reward, in addition to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the city of Compton's previously announced $20,000 reward, totaling $70,000, for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect(s)," the sheriff's department said Wednesday in a statement.

The backstory:

Officials said Washington was shot and killed at a Compton block party on July 4 when he stepped in to break up a fight.

"It is no surprise that during the moment of this terrible act, Eric was trying to save a community by preventing a situation that would have taken lives," Gipson said. "This bravery cost him his own life."

Washington also previously worked for former LA City Councilmember Joe Buscaino and was part of the Watts Rising initiative with the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles.

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What they're saying:

LA Mayor Karen Bass described Washington as a "devoted public servant" following his death.

"Eric chose a life of humble service, investing in young people and families across our city," Bass said. "His generosity of spirit and unwavering commitment to others will leave a lasting mark on Los Angeles."

Following the tragedy, Washington's family members said they are grieving while dealing with the trauma of what unfolded before the gunfire.

"To sit there last night and know he’s not going to walk through that door, I couldn’t sleep," Tina Johnson said, describing Washington as a "beacon of light" who dedicated his life to others. "I don’t know what happened to humanity."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also submit tips online.