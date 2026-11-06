Rollin’ 100s Crip gang member charged in murder of South LA activist Reginald Foreman

The Brief The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced charges against two men in the fatal shooting of 51-year-old community activist Reginald Foreman. Authorities charged 19-year-old Kody Townsend, the son of anti-gang activist Clifford "Skipp" Townsend, with murder, conspiracy, and firearm possession, alleging the crime was committed to further a criminal street gang. Co-defendant Jeremiah James Abdelhameed was charged with accessory after the fact.



The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced charges in the shooting death of beloved community activist, 51-year-old Reginald Foreman.

What we know:

On Friday, the DA’s office charged two men in connection with what authorities are calling a gang-motivated murder.

The suspects were identified as Kody Townsend, 19, and Jeremiah James Abdelhameed, 25.

Townsend was charged with one count of murder, one felony count of conspiracy to commit a crime, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. In addition, he is accused by means of lying in wait.

"It also is alleged that Townsend intentionally killed the victim while Townsend was an active participant in a criminal street gang and the murder was carried out to further the activities of the criminal street gang," according to the DA’s office.

Abdelhameed was charged with one felony count of accessory after the fact.

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What they're saying:

"Gang violence doesn’t just claim lives; it robs entire communities of their sense of security and safety," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a released statement. "Mr. Foreman worked for 2nd Call, a restorative justice and gang prevention program, and was carrying out his duties in the community when the defendant allegedly shot and killed him. This kind of violence has no place in our communities and will not be tolerated. Our office’s Gang Homicide Division will hold these individuals accountable for the devastation they've caused."

The backstory:

On Aug. 6, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and 59th Place around 3:15 p.m.

At the scene, police found Foreman suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Officials said Foreman was a reformed rival gang member of the Rollin' 111s Crips.

Dig deeper:

Kody Townsend is the son of 2nd Call executive director, Clifford "Skipp" Townsend, a well-respected anti-gang activist. On Wednesday, he was arrested on conspiracy to commit murder charges, sending shock waves in the community. On Thursday, the DA's office said they declined to file charges against Skipp Townsend due to insufficient evidence.

RELATED: South LA community stunned after anti-gang activist arrested in murder case

Foreman also worked for 2nd Call. Following his death, the nonprofit posted multiple tributes in his honor.

"Reginald’s work was about more than cleaning streets; it was about restoring pride, creating safer neighborhoods, and investing in the people and places that make South Central home. Through 2nd Call’s partnership with Destination Crenshaw, he and his team helped care for the corridor with dedication, consistency, and heart. His impact will be felt far beyond the work he performed each day," they wrote in a previous social media post.

What's next:

Kody Townsend’s court arraignment will be scheduled for a later date. If convicted as charged, he faces life in prison. Meanwhile, Abdelhameed faces seven years in prison.