2027 tax brackets and standard deduction: Full IRS rates
LOS ANGELES - Millions of American workers are getting a built-in cushion against inflation heading into 2027.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has raised federal tax bracket cutoffs and expanded the standard deduction, adjusting nearly 70 tax rules so rising wages don't accidentally push everyday earners into higher tax bills when they file returns in 2028.
By the numbers:
How the 2027 tax brackets work
The IRS will keep the seven individual federal tax rates unchanged at 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35%, and 37%, but the income required to reach each tax tier has increased.
For single filers, the lowest 10% rate covers taxable income up to $12,800, while the top 37% rate begins at incomes exceeding $661,375.
For married couples filing jointly, the 10% rate applies to income up to $25,600, with the top bracket starting at $793,650.
In between, rates adjust progressively across income bands, meaning taxpayers pay each specific percentage only on the portion of their income that falls inside that bracket.
10% Tax Rate
- Single Filers: Up to $12,800
- Married Filing Jointly: Up to $25,600
12% Tax Rate
- Single Filers: Over $12,800 to $52,025
- Married Filing Jointly: Over $25,600 to $104,050
22% Tax Rate
- Single Filers: Over $52,025 to $109,125
- Married Filing Jointly: Over $104,050 to $218,250
24% Tax Rate
- Single Filers: Over $109,125 to $208,325
- Married Filing Jointly: Over $218,250 to $416,650
32% Tax Rate
- Single Filers: Over $208,325 to $264,550
- Married Filing Jointly: Over $416,650 to $529,100
35% Tax Rate
- Single Filers: Over $264,550 to $661,375
- Married Filing Jointly: Over $529,100 to $793,650
37% Tax Rate
- Single Filers: Over $661,375
- Married Filing Jointly: Over $793,650
Standard deduction increases
Standard deductions are climbing across all filing categories, reducing the baseline amount of income subject to federal tax.
Married Filing Jointly
- 2027 Standard Deduction: $33,200
- Change from 2026: +$1,000
Head of Household
- 2027 Standard Deduction: $24,925
- Change from 2026: +$775
Single
- 2027 Standard Deduction: $16,600
- Change from 2026: +$500
Married Filing Separately
- 2027 Standard Deduction: $16,600
- Change from 2026: +$500
Tax credits, FSA limits, and family tax relief
Several key tax credits, estate exclusions, and employee benefit caps are also increasing for tax year 2027:
Family & Income Tax Credits
- Child Tax Credit (Max): $2,300 per qualifying dependent (+$100 from 2026)
- Child Tax Credit (Refundable Portion): $1,800 maximum (+$100 from 2026)
- Earned Income Tax Credit (Max): $8,496 for 3+ qualifying children (+$265 from 2026)
Workplace Benefits & Savings Caps
- Health FSA Contribution Cap: $3,500 / year (+$100 from 2026)
- Commuter and Parking Benefits: $350 / month (+$10 from 2026)
Gift & Estate Tax Limits
- Annual Gift Exclusion: $20,000 / recipient (+$1,000 from 2026)
- Estate Tax Basic Exclusion: $15,480,000 (+$480,000 from 2026)
What they're saying:
Federal tax administrators framed the annual updates as a continuation of statutory protections aimed at offsetting living costs for working families.
IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano stated, "Hardworking American taxpayers will continue to benefit from the Working Families Tax Cuts (WFTC) and will see WFTC credits and deductions increase with this adjustment."
Bisignano added, "American individuals and businesses will see increased tax benefits next tax year ranging from an increase in the standard deduction and the Child Tax Credit for families, and a boost to the amount that can be expensed by businesses."
What's next:
The new brackets, deduction amounts, and credit limits will govern financial planning and payroll withholding throughout the 2027 calendar year.
Individual taxpayers will encounter these adjusted calculations when preparing and submitting their federal tax returns during the 2028 tax filing season.
What you can do:
Taxpayers can prepare by locating line 15 on their previous Form 1040 tax returns to determine their taxable baseline and assess how these widened income tiers may alter their marginal bracket.
Wage earners can review their existing paycheck withholding forms with employers ahead of the 2027 tax year to confirm their allowances align with the larger standard deductions.
The Source: This report is based directly on official tax year 2027 adjustment figures published by the Internal Revenue Service in Revenue Procedure 2026-35, executive statements from IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano, and economic inflation metrics released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.