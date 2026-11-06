2027 tax brackets and standard deduction: Full IRS rates

The Brief The Internal Revenue Service is raising tax brackets and standard deductions for 2027 to help keep inflation from eating into workers' paychecks. Key changes include raising the standard deduction to $16,600 for single filers and $33,200 for married joint filers. There are also higher thresholds for all seven tax brackets, the child tax credits, and the earned income tax credit.



Millions of American workers are getting a built-in cushion against inflation heading into 2027.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has raised federal tax bracket cutoffs and expanded the standard deduction, adjusting nearly 70 tax rules so rising wages don't accidentally push everyday earners into higher tax bills when they file returns in 2028.

By the numbers:

How the 2027 tax brackets work

The IRS will keep the seven individual federal tax rates unchanged at 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35%, and 37%, but the income required to reach each tax tier has increased.

For single filers, the lowest 10% rate covers taxable income up to $12,800, while the top 37% rate begins at incomes exceeding $661,375.

For married couples filing jointly, the 10% rate applies to income up to $25,600, with the top bracket starting at $793,650.

In between, rates adjust progressively across income bands, meaning taxpayers pay each specific percentage only on the portion of their income that falls inside that bracket.

10% Tax Rate

Single Filers: Up to $12,800

Married Filing Jointly: Up to $25,600

12% Tax Rate

Single Filers: Over $12,800 to $52,025

Married Filing Jointly: Over $25,600 to $104,050

22% Tax Rate

Single Filers: Over $52,025 to $109,125

Married Filing Jointly: Over $104,050 to $218,250

24% Tax Rate

Single Filers: Over $109,125 to $208,325

Married Filing Jointly: Over $218,250 to $416,650

32% Tax Rate

Single Filers: Over $208,325 to $264,550

Married Filing Jointly: Over $416,650 to $529,100

35% Tax Rate

Single Filers: Over $264,550 to $661,375

Married Filing Jointly: Over $529,100 to $793,650

37% Tax Rate

Single Filers: Over $661,375

Married Filing Jointly: Over $793,650

Standard deduction increases

Standard deductions are climbing across all filing categories, reducing the baseline amount of income subject to federal tax.

Married Filing Jointly

2027 Standard Deduction: $33,200

Change from 2026: +$1,000

Head of Household

2027 Standard Deduction: $24,925

Change from 2026: +$775

Single

2027 Standard Deduction: $16,600

Change from 2026: +$500

Married Filing Separately

2027 Standard Deduction: $16,600

Change from 2026: +$500

Tax credits, FSA limits, and family tax relief

Several key tax credits, estate exclusions, and employee benefit caps are also increasing for tax year 2027:

Family & Income Tax Credits

Child Tax Credit (Max): $2,300 per qualifying dependent (+$100 from 2026)

Child Tax Credit (Refundable Portion): $1,800 maximum (+$100 from 2026)

Earned Income Tax Credit (Max): $8,496 for 3+ qualifying children (+$265 from 2026)

Workplace Benefits & Savings Caps

Health FSA Contribution Cap: $3,500 / year (+$100 from 2026)

Commuter and Parking Benefits: $350 / month (+$10 from 2026)

Gift & Estate Tax Limits

Annual Gift Exclusion: $20,000 / recipient (+$1,000 from 2026)

Estate Tax Basic Exclusion: $15,480,000 (+$480,000 from 2026)

What they're saying:

Federal tax administrators framed the annual updates as a continuation of statutory protections aimed at offsetting living costs for working families.

IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano stated, "Hardworking American taxpayers will continue to benefit from the Working Families Tax Cuts (WFTC) and will see WFTC credits and deductions increase with this adjustment."

Bisignano added, "American individuals and businesses will see increased tax benefits next tax year ranging from an increase in the standard deduction and the Child Tax Credit for families, and a boost to the amount that can be expensed by businesses."

What's next:

The new brackets, deduction amounts, and credit limits will govern financial planning and payroll withholding throughout the 2027 calendar year.

Individual taxpayers will encounter these adjusted calculations when preparing and submitting their federal tax returns during the 2028 tax filing season.

What you can do:

Taxpayers can prepare by locating line 15 on their previous Form 1040 tax returns to determine their taxable baseline and assess how these widened income tiers may alter their marginal bracket.

Wage earners can review their existing paycheck withholding forms with employers ahead of the 2027 tax year to confirm their allowances align with the larger standard deductions.